NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: To put an end to the growing opposition over NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday issued a video statement and said that most students want that the exams are held at any cost. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: Siddaramaiah Questions Govt For Being Adamant, Kamal Hassan Says Will be Blunder to Hold exams

“The NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost,”he said this in a video statement. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2020 Can Neither be Postponed, Nor Adapted to Quick Alternatives Like Online Exam: IIT Heads Tell us Why

NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal pic.twitter.com/LfOcHfRXSU Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Education Ministry Says There Will be no Rethink on Postponing Exams — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Talking about the convenience of students, the education minister said that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students.

“The JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice,” Pokhriyal added.

Earlier in the day, Education Ministry Secretary said that there will be no rethink on postponing the exams in September.

The Education Minister had earlier said that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was taken after constant pressure from parents and students.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.