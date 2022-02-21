RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.rpcau.ac.in. The online application will begin from today, February 21, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts before March 21, 2022.Also Read - CUSAT CAT 2022: Registration Process Begins at cusat.ac.in | Here’s How to Apply

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 72 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on the RPCAU Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 21, 2022

The online application ends: March 21, 2022

RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Professor: 18 Posts

Associate Professor: 25 Posts

Assistant Professor: 29 Posts

RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor: Doctoral degree in Seed Science & Technology including relevant basic sciences.

Doctoral degree in Seed Science & Technology including relevant basic sciences. Associate Professor: Doctoral degree in relevant subject; The Candidate should have made significant contribution to Research/teaching/Extension as evidence by published work, innovations, and impact.

RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Professor: Preferably Below 60 years

Preferably Below 60 years Associate Professor: Preferably Below 50 years

Preferably Below 50 years Assistant Professor: Preferably Below 35 years

How to Apply?