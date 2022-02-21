Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 21, 2022, through the official website —www.rpcau.ac.in. To apply for Professor and Associate Professor, Interested and eligible candidates have to submit dully filled application form in the prescribed format complete in all respects, duly spiral bound/hardbound and continuously page numbered along with original Demand Draft, Self-attested copies of each testimonials/Certificates/supporting documents, in a sealed envelope superscripting “Application Form for the post of ___________________ (Ref: Advt. No._____________)” on or before 21st March 2022 (Monday) up to 05:00 PM at The Deputy Registrar (Rectt.) Recruitment Section, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Samastipur – 848125, Bihar (INDIA). Soft Copy (i.e., single PDF only) of duly filled application form along with requisite documents should also be sent on email dy.registrar@rpcau.ac.in latest by 21st March 2022 upto 05:00 PM. Also Read - GATE 2022 Answer Key Released on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Download Via Direct Link Given Here