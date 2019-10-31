RPF Constable Ancillary Final Result 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the results of RPF Constable Tradesman (Ancillary) final exam 2019 on October 30, stated a report.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their results and cutoff marks on RFP’s official website, i.e., cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Here’s How to Check RPF Constable Ancillary Final Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Final Merit List of Constable (Ancillary)’ link.

Step 3: Now select Group E.

Step 4: You will be directed to a PDF page. Search for your name.

Step 5: After checking your score, download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Note that your RPF Constable Admit cards are required to check the score. Keep them handy.

Besides, candidates who clear the exam will be called for a medical examination via an official notification. Those on the merit list will receive the notification on their registered mobile number and email address.