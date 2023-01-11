Home

Education

RPF Recruitment Notification For 19800 Constable Post Is FAKE: Railway Ministry Clarifies

RPF Recruitment Notification For 19800 Constable Post Is FAKE: Railway Ministry Clarifies

or any Notice/Information regarding Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the candidates should visit official websites of RRBs only. Any Information/Notices being circulated in the social media regarding RRBs may please be ignored.

RPF Recruitment Notification For 19800 Constable Post Is FAKE: Railway Ministry Clarifies

Railway job scam: The government on Tuesday clarified that the the message being circulated on social media and reported by some newspapers regarding recruitment for 19,800 post of constable in Railway Protection Force(RPF) is fake. It said the neither the RPF nor the railway ministry has issued any such notification.

“A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19800 post of Constable in Railway Protection Force(RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all,” the statement said.

The RRB official website read, “For any Notice/Information regarding Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the candidates should visit official websites of RRBs only. Any Information/Notices being circulated in the social media regarding RRBs may please be ignored. Beware of touts & job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in Railways either through influence or by use of unfair means.”