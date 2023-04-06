Home

Education

RPSC 1st Grade Physics Result 2022 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Merit List, Category-Wise Cut Off Here

RPSC 1st Grade Physics Result 2022 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Merit List, Category-Wise Cut Off Here

RPSC 1st Grade Result 2022:All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their RPSC 1st Grade Physics result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 1st Grade Physics Result 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the result of the 1st grade School Lecturer-Physics (School Education) Exam 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their RPSC 1st Grade Physics result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has conducted the RPSC School Lecturer exam for Physics on October 11 and 12, 2022.

How to Download RPSC 1st Grade Physics Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the Latest News section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ” 06/04/2023 Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and Cut off Marks for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2022 (Physics).” The RPSC 1st Grade Physics result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

RPSC 1st Grade Physics Result 2022 Cut-Off

The Commission has released the provisional list of 330 candidates for eligibility checking. Check the category-wise cut-off here.

You may like to read

General: 227.22

General WE: 227.22

General WD: N.A.

For more details, visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.