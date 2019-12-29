Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC 1st-grade teacher admit card for Group A Professor recruitment exam 2019 on its official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.
All those who applied for the RPSC 1st-grade teachers’ recruitment exam can visit the aforementioned website and download their admit cards.
It must be noted that the exam will be held on January 3, 4, 2019.
A total of 5000 school lecturer vacancies were announced, that are to be filled through this exam.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|Timings
|3rd January 2020
|GK
|9.00 am to 10.30 am
|3rd January 2020
|Hindi
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|4th January 2020
|Sanskrit
|9.00 am to 12.00 pm
|4th January 2020
|Rajasthani
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
Here’s the direct link for downloading the admit card