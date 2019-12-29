Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC 1st-grade teacher admit card for Group A Professor recruitment exam 2019 on its official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

All those who applied for the RPSC 1st-grade teachers’ recruitment exam can visit the aforementioned website and download their admit cards.

It must be noted that the exam will be held on January 3, 4, 2019.

A total of 5000 school lecturer vacancies were announced, that are to be filled through this exam.

Exam Date Subject Timings 3rd January 2020 GK 9.00 am to 10.30 am 3rd January 2020 Hindi 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm 4th January 2020 Sanskrit 9.00 am to 12.00 pm 4th January 2020 Rajasthani 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Here’s the direct link for downloading the admit card