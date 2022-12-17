Top Recommended Stories
RPSC Admit Card 2022 Out For 2nd Grade Teacher Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct link Here
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to conduct the Rajasthan second-grade teachers from December 21, 2022. The Commission has released the admit card for the Group A examination. Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Group A exam will be conducted on December 21.
Meanwhile, the Group B exam will be held on December 22 to 23, 2022. The Commission will conduct the Group C exam between December 24, 26, and 27, 2022. To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.
DIRECT LINK: Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022
How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022.”
- Now click on the “Get Admit Card” option.
- Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.
- Your RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
The RPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift will begin from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Subject-Wise Number of Posts
|Post Name
|District / Tehsil
|Total Post
|MATHEMATICS
|All
|1613
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|All
|1640
|SANSKRIT
|All
|1800
|SCIENCE
|All
|1565
|URDU
|All
|106
|PUNJABI
|All
|70
|ENGLISH
|All
|1668
|HINDI
|All
|1298
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
