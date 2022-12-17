RPSC Admit Card 2022 Out For 2nd Grade Teacher Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct link Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: December 17, 2022 2:08 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to conduct the Rajasthan second-grade teachers from December 21, 2022. The Commission has released the admit card for the Group A examination. Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Group A exam will be conducted on December 21.

Meanwhile, the Group B exam will be held on December 22 to 23, 2022. The Commission will conduct the Group C exam between December 24, 26, and 27, 2022. To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.

DIRECT LINK: Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022

How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022.”
  • Now click on the “Get Admit Card” option.
  • Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.
  • Your RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The RPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift will begin from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Subject-Wise Number of Posts

Post NameDistrict / TehsilTotal Post
MATHEMATICSAll1613
SOCIAL SCIENCEAll1640
SANSKRITAll1800
SCIENCEAll1565
URDUAll106
PUNJABIAll70
ENGLISHAll1668
HINDIAll1298

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

