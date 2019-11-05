RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of Second Grade Teacher exam 2019.

Candidates who attempted the exam are advised to check their scores and the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut off 2019 on the on RPSC’s official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s How to Check RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of RPSC, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the notification for PSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 and RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off Marks (based on your subject).

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page in PDF format.

Step 4: Look for your result, download and take a printout of the same for future use.

The exam began from October 28, 2019 to November 2, 2019. It was conducted across various exam centers.