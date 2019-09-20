RPSC FDO AFDO Exam 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced dates for the recruitment exam for the posts of Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer (ADFO). As per the notification, the written exam for recruitment to the two posts will be conducted on November 8.

Those who have applied for the exam can also check the date on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, which is the official website of the Rajasthan Board. It is also important to note that while the FDO exam will be conducted on the said date between 9 AM-11 AM, the AFDO exam will be conducted from 2 PM- 4 PM.

Steps to check RPSC FDO AFDO Exam 2019 date

Step 1: Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘News and Event’

Step 3: Go to the link ‘Press Note Regarding Exam Date for Fisheries Development Officer-2019’ link

Step 4: Open the PDF filed and check and save the exam dates

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is the premier commission of the Rajasthan government. It conducts, for the state government, exams for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the government. It is headquartered in Ajmer.