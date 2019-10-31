RPSC FDO/AFDO Exam 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for Fisheries Development Officer (FDO)/Assistant Fisheries Development Officer (AFDO) exams 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, which is the official website of the RPSC.

The exam will be conducted across Rajasthan on November 8.

Steps to download admit cards for RPSC FDO/AFDO Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the RPSC

Step 2: On the home page, under ‘Important Links,’ click on ‘Admit Card Link for FDO 2019’ and ‘Admit Card Link for AFDO 2019’ right below it

Step 3: In the new page which opens, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’; your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it and keep a copy for future reference

A total of 16 vacancies-six for FDO and 10 for AFDO-will be filled through this exam. For FDO, three seats are for candidates from General category and one each for those from SC, ST and OBCs. For AFDO, meanwhile, six are for General category students, one each for SC/STs and two for OBC category students.

The online application process for the exam was carried out between July 15 and August 14, 2019.