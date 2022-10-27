RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Food Safety Officer(FSO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin from November 01, 2022. As per the notification, the last date to submit the application form is November 30. A total of 200 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 55 Posts at aai.aero. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here
RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here
- Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022
- Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022
RPSC Food Safety Officer Vacancy 2022
- Food Safety Officer (FSO): 200 posts
RPSC FSO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
RPSC FSO Selection Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and other details from the link given below
RPSC Food Safety Officer Age Limit
Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.
How to Apply Online For RPSC Food Safety Officer Posts?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from November 01, 2022, through the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.