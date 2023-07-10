Home

Education

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins; Register at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins; Register at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023L Through the recruitment drive, Rajasthan Public Service Commission aims at filling up a total of 140 vacancies for the posts of Junior Legal Officers.

Candidates can apply for RPSC JLO at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun accepting online applications for those seeking recruitment to the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023 today, July 10. Candidates can now apply by visiting the website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 application process will end on August 9. The examinations are expected to be conducted in the month of October.

Trending Now

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

It is pertinent to note that through this recruitment drive, RPSC aims at filling up a total of 140 vacancies for the posts of Junior Legal Officers.

You may like to read

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those seeking to apply for recruitment to the post of RPSC JLO should be between 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. In terms of educational qualifications, candidates should be law graduates from a recognised university or an equivalent institution. Additionally, knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script and Rajasthani culture is a must.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer), while applying to get recruited, will need to pay an application fee of ₹600. On the other hand, those belonging to the BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, and other reserved categories will have to pay a sum of ₹400 for the application submission.

Junior Legal Officer posts: Steps to apply

Begin by visiting the official website rajasthan.gov.in.

For the next step, click on the link under the JLO application on the homepage.

Then, go to registration and proceed to complete the SSO registration process.

Login using the credentials.

Apply for the desired post.

Complete the application form and key in the required details.

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download it for further use.

For more details about the vacancies, examination process, eligibility criteria, and syllabus, candidates are advised to visit the official website and keep a regular check for updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES