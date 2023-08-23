Home

Education

RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023: Exam To Take Place On October 28 and 29

RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023: Exam To Take Place On October 28 and 29

The Junior Legal Officer exam comprises 4 papers. In order to qualify for every paper, a candidate must score a minimum of 40 percent marks.

Schedule For RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023.

There is an important update for the students appearing for the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023 examination. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has finally revealed the examination date for JLO 2023. They have announced that the competitive exam is scheduled to take place on October 28 and 29 this year. The complete schedule for the Junior Legal Office test is likely to be made public in the near future. Once the schedule is out, candidates can download it from Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The students are allowed to alter their application till August 26 after paying a fee of Rs 500.

Trending Now

What To Keep In Mind While Preparing For Junior Legal Officer Exam?

The aspirants are advised to direct their preparation with reference to the syllabuses assigned for Junior Legal Officer to get the maximum results. The exam consists of 4 papers. In order to qualify for every paper, a candidate must score a minimum of 40 percent marks. They will be given 3 hours to complete each paper. These papers will be of multiple choice type, with a total of 150 questions. The test can be attempted in both English and Hindi.

What Is The Pattern Of The Examination?

Now, let us learn more about these tests:

The first paper will have questions regarding the Constitution of India, along with its directive principles, and Fundamental rights. It will also revolve around the enforcement of rights, and the functioning of the High Court, Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the second paper will talk about the various provisions of the Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure Code which generally come into play in Government offices.

Paper III is going to be based on the Evidence Act, Limitation Act, interpretation of Statutes, drafting, and conveyancing.

Lastly, the fourth paper will be on Language: Part A General Hindi, paper B General English.

Each test will comprise 50 marks. Going by the RPSC JLO Marking System, each question has a set mark in case answered correctly. Also, marks will be reduced for wrong responses.

The latest recruitment drive by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 140 positions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES