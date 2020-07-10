RPSC Main Result 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RAS Mains Exam Results 2018. The results were announced on Friday.Those who had given examinations for the TSP and Non-TSP posts can access their results on www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit card 2019 Out on Official Website, Download Now

The exams (The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Mains exam ) were conducted last year on June 25 and 26. Cut off list and Direct Result Link

Follow these steps to check you results

Log in to the official website of the commission– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Subordinate Services Mains result 2018

Click on the link to download the PDF of the result

Check your roll number and verify the result

Save a copy for future reference