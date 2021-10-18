RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the premier body for conducting the recruitment exam, is likely to release the Admit card 2021 of the Rajasthan Administrative Service(RAS) on the official website which is at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For 606 Manager, Executive Posts- Check Salary, Eligibility

According to the official notice, the RAS 2021 preliminary examination will be held on Oct 27, 2021.

Those candidates who have filled in their application form can download their admit card(when released) from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Through this examination, almost 998 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan Administrative Service(RAS-RTS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service. The qualifying candidates will have to appear for the RAS-RTS Mains examination. Although the date of the Mains Examination has not been released. Till now, there has been no official notification that deals with the admit card’s release date. Although, it is likely to be released latest by Oct 20, 2021.

Note, all candidates appearing for the exams must keep a track of the concerned Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RAS-RTS): Know Exam Pattern

The exam is held on a state-level basis. The examination will be of 3 hours duration. The paper will be of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking: for each wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted. According to the official website of RPSC, the standard of the Preliminary paper will be that of a Bachelor’s Degree Level. According to the official page of the RPSC RAS Syllabus, the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

About 15,000 candidates will be shortlisted for the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 exam. The Mains exam will consist of 4 papers; all papers will be of 200 marks. The four papers include General Studies I, II, III, and General Hindi, General English Paper.