RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination or RAS Prelims 2021 examination. According to the updates, the RAS 2021 preliminary examination would be conducted on October 27, 2021. Now that the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 has been released, the candidates can access it on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can download RPSC RAS Admit Card online using their Application Number and Date of Birth.Also Read - RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: Admit Card Likely to be Released Soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. | Know Exam Pattern

It must be noted that the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam (RAS/RTS Exam) will be held on 27 October 2021 (Wednesday). For the information of the students, the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam will have 150 questions on General Knowledge and General Science of 200 marks. Moreover, the candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the test. However, for every wrong answer 0.33 mark shall be deducted. Also Read - RPSC Admit Card for Senior Teacher Grade II Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link provided here

Through this exam, a total of 998 vacancies in the RAS-RTS would be filled and the candidates who qualify the preliminary examination would be required to appear for the RAS-RTS Main Examination, date of which would be released later.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to ‘Important Links’ section available on the homepage.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2021’.

Enter credentials such as username and password to log in.

Check and download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 and also take a printout for any future reference.