RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 Concludes Today; Know When Will Commission Declare Result

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) will declare the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 anytime soon. Check RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) will conclude the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 today, October 1, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Examination can check and download the scorecard by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission will hold the RPSC RAS Prelims exam today, October 1, 2023, in a single shift. The examination will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 2:00 PM. Check official websites, exam date, result date and time, and other details here.

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result – Official Websites

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result – Check Date And Time

At present, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has not announced the RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result Date And Time. Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Prelims Scorecard by visiting the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result Date – How to Check RAS Scorecard? Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Marksheet For Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your RAS Civil Services Prelims Result will be declared on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference. RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result Date: What’s Next? Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the main examination. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates. You may like to read

