RPSC RAS Final Result Marks 2021 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

RPSC RAS Final Result Marks 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC), Ajmer has released the marks for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, Exam 2021. Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 through the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the RPSC RAS Final Result Marks 2021, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The Commission declared the final result for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, Exam 2021 on November 17, 2023.

How to Download RPSC RAS Final Result Marks 2021?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Result Marks (After Interview) for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam 2021.” Enter the login details such as roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check the marks and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

