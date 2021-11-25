RPSC RAS MAINS Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC), the premier body for conducting the recruitment exam, has announced the Mains exam date of the Rajasthan Administrative Service(RAS) on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021 will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022. Through this examination, a total of 998 vacancies will be filled.Also Read - Hiring Alert! Samsung R&D to Recruit Over 1,000 Engineers From IITs, BITS

RPSC RAS MAINS Exam 2021: Examination Date

Note, the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021 will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022.

RPSC RAS MAINS Exam 2021: Know Exam Pattern

The Mains exam will consist of 4 papers; all papers will be of 200 marks. The four papers include General Studies I, II, III, and General Hindi, General English Paper. The exam is held on a state-level basis. Each exam will be of 3 hours duration. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has released a detailed syllabus for students appearing for the Mains Exam. Candidates must check the detailed syllabus issued by the Commission. To go through the detailed syllabus, Click Here

The online application form for the exam was issued on August 4, 2021. The RAS 2021 preliminary examination was held on Oct 27, 2021. The Commission issued the prelims result on November 19, 2021. Note, for more details, all candidates appearing for the exams must keep a track of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website.