RPSC RAS Main Result 2021 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has declared the result for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) examination- 2021 today, August 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the RPSC RAS Main Result 2021 by visiting the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the Commission conducted the Mains examination on March 20 and 21, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result.

How to Download RPSC RAS Main Result 2021?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission( RPSC ) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Exam Examination 2021 Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2021.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

RPSC RAS Main Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the RPSC RAS Main Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

RPSC RAS Main Result 2021: Check Personality, Viva-Voca Test Date

The date of the personality and viva-voce test will be announced and informed separately.

RPSC RAS Main Result 2021: Check Cut-OFF Marks Here

Name of the Category: GEN

GEN 314.00

WE 314.00

WD 218.50

DV 302.00

Name of the Category: GEN (TSP)

GEN 304.75

WE 304.75

WD 160.50

Name of the Category: EWS

GEN 314.00

WE 314.00

WD 218.50

Name of the Category: SC

GEN 282.50

WE 280.75

WD 179.00

DV 232.75

Name of the Category: SC (TSP)

GEN 278.50

For more details, check the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.