Jaipur: The mobile internet services will be suspended from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan in view of the scheduled Rajasthan Administrative Services (Preliminary) examination. The order for suspending the internet was issued by all seven divisional commissioners to minimise the chances of cheating/copying in the examination. At some places, the internet will remain suspended from 8 am till 1.30 pm. The duration of the examination is three hours from 10am till 1pm.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, divisional commissioner of Jaipur, cited prevention of cheating and rigging as major reasons behind a clampdown on 2G/3G/4G data (mobile internet), bulk SMS, MMS and social media services.

"Exceptions have been made for voice calls and broadband internet. The order has been issued as per Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules-2017," reads the order.

According to the orders issued, there is also a complete ban on Social Media activity during this period of time. Any social media like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and so on will also not be operational and everyone must make a note of this. Everyone is informed that the timings have been taken from the official notice and they must make a note of it.

The official notice on this internet shutdown for RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 states that in the regions mentioned above, “2G/3G/4G Data (Mobile Internet), Internet Services, Bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through internet service providers (except voice calls and broadband internet) will be suspended and not be function.”

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 admit card was also issued on October 20, 2021. The idea behind suspending Internet services for a period of 4 hours is to ensure that no cheating or copying cases are reported and the exam is held in a fair manner.

The exam will be held for 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state. Strict checking will happen at all the centres and police would be deployed everywhere. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time.