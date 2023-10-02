Home

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Direct Link, How to Raise Objections

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competit

TS TET Answer Key 2023 Released at tstet.cgg.gov.in; Check Paper I, II Initial Key, Direct Link.

RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Examination can check and download the RPSC RAS answer key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at . This year, the state commission conducted the RPSC RAS Prelims exam on October 1, 2023, in a single shift. The examination was conducted between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Check official websites, exam date, result date and time, and other details here.

Along with the model answer keys, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the RPSC RAS question paper. Students who are not satisfied with the released answer key can raise objections, if any. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question challenged. The last date to raise challenges against the answer key is October 4.

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023(download link)

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023 Notice(download link)

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023 – How to Check RAS Model Answer Key?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check the answer key. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Model Answer Key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam – 2023.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Check the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Commission will review the objections raised by the candidates on the answer key. Later, the RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Final Answer Key will be published on the website. Based on it, the RPSC RAS Civil Services Prelims Result will be prepared. For more details, check the official notice shared above.

