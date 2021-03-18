The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced marks for their Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS)/ Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) exam 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website. To recall, the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 results was earlier delayed due to the worldwide Covid 19 pandemic. Also Read - RPSC Main Result 2018: Results For TSP And Non-TSP Post Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Steps to Check, Cut-off Marks Here

The candidates who appeared for the said exam can check their marks on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit card 2019 Out on Official Website, Download Now

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - RPSC FDO AFDO 2019: Exam Date Announced, Check on rps.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or click here for the direct link.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate’s Information” tab and click on the “Results”

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Marks for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2018”

Step 4: A new Login window will appear

Step 5: Fill in your credentials and login

Step 6: Check your RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Results

Step 7: Download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 results for future use.

The RPSC RAS/RTS will conduct its first phase of selection interviews from March 22 to 26, 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR RPSC RAS/RTS Marks 2018

For the interview phase of RPSC RAS/ RTS candidates needs to get their interview letter from the official website. A minimum application fee will be required for the same.

A total number of 300 candidates will be appearing for the first round of interview. The RAS/ RTS Prelims exams were conducted for a total number of 980 vacancies in the year 2018.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducts the RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam for Recruitment of officers in Rajasthan gov.

The officers recruited through RAS exams are civil service officers who are placed in the department such as administrative services, police services, revenue services etc.