RPSC Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has issued a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 218 vacancies will be filled through the RPSC recruitment drive.

Assistant Statistical Officer, Non-TSP: 203 post

Assistant Statistical Officer, TSP: 15 post

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The application process begins on December 1, 2021.

The last date to apply for the post is December 20, 2021.

The examination will be held for a duration of two hours. The exam will be of 100 marks. Note, there will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/3 rd marks will be deducted from the score. To qualify for the exam, a candidate must secure at least 40 per cent marks in examination. To know more about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, candidates must check the detailed notification issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission: Click Here