RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Hydrogeologist and other posts. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration for RPSC Recruitment begins from February 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the above posts is March 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check educational qualifications, vacancy, and other details here.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Opening Date for Online Application: 03 February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2022.

Junior Geophysicist: 05

Junior Hydrogeologist: 08

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 04

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Geophysicist: M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment

Junior Hydrogeologist : M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: M.Sc. in Chemistry.

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

How to Apply Online?