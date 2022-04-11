RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Teachers. Applicants can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till May 10, 2022. The online application process has commenced from today, April 11, however, the notification for the same was issued on April 05, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9760 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details about the RPSC Recruitment process, please read below.Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 147 Good Train Manager Posts at rrchubli.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Important Dates:

Notification Out on: April 05, 2022

The online application will begin from: April 11, 2022

The online application ends on: May 10, 2022

Vacancy Details:

Senior Teachers: 9760 posts

Number of posts for each subject

English: 1668 posts

Hindi: 1298 posts

Maths: 1613 posts

Sanskrit: 1800 posts

Science: 1565 posts

S.ST: 1640 posts

Punjabi: 70 posts

Urdu: 106 posts

Eligibility Criteria For RPSC Recruitment 2022

Hindi, English, Maths,Sanskrit Urdu, Punjabi: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. Science: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects :- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. Social Science: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:–History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. (2) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Selection Procedure For RPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates can check the selection procedure from the official notification shard below.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Note: The last date to apply for the posts is May 10, 2022.

