RPSC Recruitment Exam Strict Rules: Candidates to Provide Answer For Every Questions; Else Face Negative Marking

New Rules have been issued for candidates appearing in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Recruitment Exam this year. According to these new rules, every question will have five options and if candidates do not mark an option on the OMR sheet, they will have to face negative marking.

RPSC Recruitment Exam Rules Changed

According to the press note released by RPSC, it has been notified that for this year’s RPSC Recruitment Exam, there will be five options for every question and it is mandatory for candidates to answer each question. If a candidate does not want to answer a question, he/she is expected to select the fifth option ‘Question Not Attempted’ or else one-third marks will be cut for every un-attempted question. In case a candidate does not select any option for more than 10% of the questions, he/she shall be disqualified from the examination.

The options have to be marked on the OMR Sheets provided to the candidates at the examination centre; it is expected that the candidates will mark only one option for each question, with a ball point pen. The original OMR Sheet has to be handed over to the invigilator and it is mandatory to keep a copy of it until the selection process.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam Date

The RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam Date was recently announced on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Preliminary Examination for the Rajasthan Administrative Services 2023 will be conducted on October 1, 2023 and the notice can be checked on the official website mentioned above. The application process for the exam had begun on July 1, 2023 and the online application process ended on July 31, 2023.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To sit for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023, interested candidates must meet the eligibility criteria of the exam. Potential candidates must have a degree from any University recognised by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India. The candidate whose age is between 21 and 40 years on January 1, 2024, are the ones who are eligible to sit for the paper; those who belong to the reserved categories, they are given upper age relaxations. This recruitment drive aims at filling 905 vacancies under the RAS/RTS by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission; 424 vacancies are for state services and 481 posts are for subordinate services.

