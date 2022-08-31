The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has announced the exam dates for Senior Teacher and School Lecturer posts. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and have applied for the posts can check the dates on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam dates have been released for 16000+ posts.Also Read - RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021-22 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Marks Here

Candidates can check the selection process and exam pattern through the Detailed Notification available on the official website of RPSC. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

According to the dates announced by the Commission, the School Lecturer (School Edu.) examination will commence on October 11 and will end on October 21, 2022, School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) exam will start on November 15 and will end on November 17, 2022. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts Till September 15| Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

Sr Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) exam will commence on December 17 to 24, 2022.

The Commission will recruit 6000+ School Lecturer posts. The last date to apply for the posts was till June 4, 2022. On the other hand, the Senior Teacher recruitment ended on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 9,760 posts.