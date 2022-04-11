RPSC SI PET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday declared the result of Rajasthan police sub-inspector (SI)/platoon commander PET 2021. The result has been declared on the official website of RPSC and all candidates who have appeared for the PET exam can check their results on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9,760 Senior Teacher Posts; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC SI CCE 2021 physical efficiency test was conducted from February 12 to February 18, 2022. The cut-off marks for the TSP area and Non-TSP area have also been released.

RPSC SI Result 2021: Here's How to check

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ’11/04/2022 – Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021.’

Alternatively, click on the direct link given here – RPSC SI Result 2021 for PET.

Click on RPSC SI CCE Result 2021 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers in the list of shortlisted candidates.

You may also print a copy of it if needed.

A total of 2939 candidates have qualified provisionally after this exam. The qualified candidates have to download two copies of the Detailed application form rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and fill it and submit it at the commission’s office personally or through post by April 24, 2022.