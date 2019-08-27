Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC sub-inspector result on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The results have been released in a PDF format.

There are a total of 330 vacancies for this post.

Students must note that lest the website is down due to heavy traffic, then they must check their results later.

The joint competitive exam for SI & Platoon Commander posts was conducted on October 7, 2019, across various centers in the state, through offline mode.

Around 11346 candidates have said to clear the exam.

All those who passed the exam must note that they have to clear a personal interview also.

“The physical efficiency test shall carry 100 marks and the candidates who secure 50% marks therein, shall be eligible for selection,” read the job notice.

“Candidates who are declared successful in the written test and in the physical efficiency test shall be eligible for aptitude test and interview which shall carry 50 marks,” the notice added.