RPVT Result 2021: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner has declared the result of Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT 2021).

Those who appeared for the exam can download the RPVT result 2021 from the official website – rajuvas.org/admission.

The University has announced the result in the form of a mark sheet that mentions candidates’ personal information, qualifying status, overall rank, marks obtained, cutoff marks.

A step-by-step guide to download RPVT 2021 result

Go to the official website – rajuvas.org/admission

Click on the ‘login for RPVT-2021 mark sheet’ link

Enter the user ID/registration number, password or degree/course

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your details mentioned in the RPVT result 2021

Download the same and take printouts for future reference

About the university

The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner is a constituted body corporate established under Sub-section(3) of Section 1 of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010. The University came into existence on 13th day of May,2010.

It has been established for the purpose of development of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in the state of Rajasthan in specific and in the country in general by ensuring proper and systematic instruction, training, research and extension in up to date system of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and its allied sciences.