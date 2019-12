RRB ALP Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot & Technicians (ALP) exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check their cut-off marks and the merit list of RRB ALP Technician Exam 2019 on rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP stage 1 CBT took place from August 9, 2018 to August 31, 2018. RRB ALP stage 2 CBT took place from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019. RRB ALP Aptitude Test was conducted on May 10, 2019 and May 21, 2019.