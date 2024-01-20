RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Notification: Check Zone-Wise Vacancy, Eligibility, Salary, Age Limit, Selection Process

Home

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) has released a detailed notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5,696 vacant posts will be filled in Indian Railways. The registration process will begin from January 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of application form is February 19.

RRB ALP Eligibility: Eligibility of the candidates will be provisional based on details furnished by the candidates in the application, The RRB will not undertake detailed scrutiny of applications for eligibility, therefore, candidature will be accepted only provisionally subject to fulfilling basic eligibility criteria as required. Candidates must go through the requirements of educational qualification, age, medical standards etc., and satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post. The” certificates/documents in support of their Educational Qualifications and Age/Caste/Category, etc. shall be sought at the time of Document Verification by RRB. At scrutiny of the certificates/ documents of EQs/age/caste/ category. etc., if any claim made in the application is not substantiated by certificates/documents, the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled, Further, during any stage of the recruitment or even thereafter, if it is found that any information about the candidate is false/incorrect or if the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/her candidature will be rejected forthwith.

CEN 01/2024: RRB & ZONE-WISE VACANCY DETAILS OF ALP

RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria: Check Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP) Educational Qualification

Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright / Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio & TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature & Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, Refrigeration & Air- Conditioning Mechanic. (OR)

Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned above

Matriculation / SSLC plus three years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering (OR)\

Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI.

Note: Degree in the Engineering disciplines as above will also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.

RRB ALP Salary: Check Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP) Pay Scale

Name of the post: Assistant Loco Pilot(ALP)

Level in 7th PC: 2

Pay: 19900

How to Apply?

A candidate can apply to only one RRB, and only ONE ONLINE application has to be submitted The recruitment process shall comprise of the following stages:

(i) First Stage CBT (CBT-1)

(ii) Second Stage CBT (CBT-2)

(iii) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

(iv) Document Verification (DV) and

(v) Medical Examination (ME)

Age Limit 18 to 30 years

Before applying for the post against this notification, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, educational qualifications, and medical standards. Candidates should ensure that they have the requisite technical qualifications from recognized Board/University/Institute as on the CLOSING DATE for submission of application for this CEN. Those awaiting results of the final examination for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply. For more details, visit the official website of RRB.

