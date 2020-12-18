The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce RRB NTPC exam date and city intimation at 9:45 PM on Saturday. The link is not working at the moment but it displays, “The Login to form will be available only between 18-12-2020 21 Hours 45 Minutes to 13-01-2021 23 Hours 55 Minutes”. The login link has been uploaded by most of RRBs, on the regional website. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card Likely To Be Out Soon At Regional Sites, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

The notice available on the RRB Kolkata website, rrbkolkata.gov.in, states that the link will active from 10.00 PM. We have mentioned the screenshot below. Also Read - RRB CBT Admit Card For Ministerial And Isolated Category Available For Download | Step-by-step Guide to Check

The candidates must note that along with the date and city intimation link, the link for Help Desk and Application Forgotten Registration Number will also be made available by the Indian Railway. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 For CBT 1 to be Out Soon | Check Latest Updates Here

To check the exam date and city the candidates have to login with their registration number and password / date of birth. The candidates have to visit the websites of their regional RRBs to access the login.

The 1st stage computer-based test will be held in phases. The first phase will be held from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021.

Approximately 23 lakh candidates have been accommodated in the first phase, the rest of the candidates will be accommodated in later phases the dates of which will be announced later by the RRBs.

RRB NTPC is a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer-based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.