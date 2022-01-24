RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released an important notice regarding the Group D exam 2022. As per the official notification, the Board has changed the exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. The official notice issued by RRB reads, ”In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two-Stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).”Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Exam City Slip Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

The exam will begin from February 23, 2022, in multiple phases. It is expected that the Board will issue the RRB Group D Admit Card four days before the exam. The Board has also released the formula for the calculation of normalized marks for multi-session papers.



RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Check Official Notification

RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Document Verification: As per new amendments, based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2 subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification(DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1). Note, according to the old amendments, it was 1.05 times.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 103769 vacancies will be filled. The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card on the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board.