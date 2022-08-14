RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: According to the earlier notification, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams on August 22, 2022. Registered candidates can download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card (once released) by logging into the RRB’s official site— rrbcdg.gov.in. This year, the Group D phase 2 exams are scheduled to be held from August 26 till September 08, 2022, in various cities all over India.Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Register For 80 Posts at lichousing.com Till Aug 25; Graduates Eligible

The Board will release City Intimation Slip for the phase 2 examination on August 18. will be The exams will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

Below are the steps to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.

5- Easy Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the link, “RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.” Enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022.

RRC Group D Recruitment 2022- Highlights

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates: August 26 to September 08, 2022 Link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates: August 18, 2022 RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on August 22, 2022

"The link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on August 18, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test(CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," reads the official notice. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.