RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Eligible candidates can download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. The Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination will be held in various cities all over India.

To download the admit card, a registered candidate needs to enter his registration number and date of birth. Candidates can download the hall ticket using these simple steps.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019-RRC (Pay-Level-1) : Computer-Based-Test (CBT) Exam-City-Click Here to View Slip / Download E-Call Letter do.”
  3. Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
  4. Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022

RRB Group D Exam: Check Details Here

  • Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.
  • The phase 2 exam will be conducted at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).
  • Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.
