RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Eligible candidates can download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. The Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination will be held in various cities all over India.

To download the admit card, a registered candidate needs to enter his registration number and date of birth. Candidates can download the hall ticket using these simple steps.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019-RRC (Pay-Level-1) : Computer-Based-Test (CBT) Exam-City-Click Here to View Slip / Download E-Call Letter do.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022

RRB Group D Exam: Check Details Here