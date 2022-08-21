RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Eligible candidates can download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. The Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination will be held in various cities all over India.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible
To download the admit card, a registered candidate needs to enter his registration number and date of birth. Candidates can download the hall ticket using these simple steps.
How to Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019-RRC (Pay-Level-1) : Computer-Based-Test (CBT) Exam-City-Click Here to View Slip / Download E-Call Letter do.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
- Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
RRB Group D Exam: Check Details Here

- Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.
- The phase 2 exam will be conducted at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).
- Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.