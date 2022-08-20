RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams on August 22, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card (once released) by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link,” RRB in an official notification said.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination will be held in various cities all over India. Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier(August 18), the Board released City Intimation Slip for the phase 2 examination. The phase 2 exam will be conducted at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

RRC Group D Recruitment 2022- Highlights

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates: August 26 to September 08, 2022 Link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates: August 18, 2022 RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on August 22, 2022

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.