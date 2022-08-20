RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams on August 22, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card (once released) by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link,” RRB in an official notification said.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here
The Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination will be held in various cities all over India. Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. Also Read - Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Correction Window Opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Edit Application Form Here
How to Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
- Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
Earlier(August 18), the Board released City Intimation Slip for the phase 2 examination. The phase 2 exam will be conducted at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here
RRC Group D Recruitment 2022- Highlights
- RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates: August 26 to September 08, 2022
- Link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates: August 18, 2022
- RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on August 22, 2022
Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.