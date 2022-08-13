RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 today, August 13, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit card(once released) by visiting the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. The Board will conduct the Group D Phase 1 exams between August 17 to 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in various phases.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in

As per reports, a total of 103769 vacant posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be filled in numerous departments of Indian Railways. "Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK," the official statement reads. It is to be noted the exam City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination was issued on August 09.

We have provided you with steps(below) to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 so that no aspiring candidates fail to download the hall tickets.

5- Simple Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Look for the link, “RRB Group D Admit Card 2022,” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2022.

Examinees are advised to download the admit card and carry it along with them to the examination hall. Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

RRC Group D Recruitment 2022- Highlights

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time Link: 09 August 2022 RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on 13 August 2022

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.