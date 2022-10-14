RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 Download Link at rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the provisional answer key and question papers for the Group D exams. And now the candidates can download the RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment Board said the applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from October 15 onwards by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The candidates must know that the last date to raise objections is October 19, 2022. Apart from the main official website, the candidates also can check details on rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in and other regional websites.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Direct Link Here

“The Computer Based Test for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 was conducted from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in various phases. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 14.10.2022 @ 13:00 Hrs to 19.10.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” reads the notification. Also Read - RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 Declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link Here

For the information of the students, the RRB Group D Answer Key is available till 19 October 2022, for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019. Also Read - RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam City Slip Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam on Aug 27

The RRB conducted the Group D Exam on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell for three months from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022, at various centres across India in five phases. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website for RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in or any other regional website

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link provided for the RRB Group D answer key

Log in using your registration number, roll number and date of birth

The RRB Group D Answer key will be displayed on screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

After receiving objections from the candidates, the RRB will analyse them and after considering all the objections, the board will prepare a merit list of the selected candidates. And the RRB Group D Final Answer Key and result will be released on the basis of objections raised by candidates. In the meantime, the candidates can calculate the tentative marks with the help of this answer key.

RRB Group D Answer Key – Important Dates

Release of question papers and answer keys October 14, 2022 at 1 PM Objection window October 15, 2022 10 AM onwards Last date to raise objections October 19, 2022 till 11:55 PM

RRB Group D Cut Off Marks

The candidates were given 100 questions on Science, Maths, Reasoning and GK and the overall difficulty level was moderate.

The RRB said it has guesstimated the cut marks after considering all the conditions for RRB Ajmer between 74 to 77, for RRB Allahabad 75 to 78, for RRB Ahemdabad 72 to 73, RRB Bengaluru 63 to 65, RRB Bhopal 77 to 79, RRB Bilaspur 72 to 73, RRB Bhubaneshwar 74 to 77, RRB Chandigarh 76 to 79, RRB Chennai 72 to 74, RRB Gorakhpur 75 to 77, RRB Guwahati 79 to 81, RRB Kolkata 81 to 84, RRB Mumbai 69 to 72, RRB Patna 80 to 83, RRB Ranchi 78 to 80 and RRB Secunderabad 70 to 74.