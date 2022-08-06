RRB Group D Exam 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) has released the examination schedule for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can check the timetable from the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. This year, the phase 1 exam will be held between August 17 to August 25, 2022.Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Register For 1935 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

"Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway. 3. Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course," reads the official notification.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. The downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

How to Download RRC RRB Group D Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board( RRB ) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019-RRC (Pay-Level-1) Information regarding the list of Computer-Based-Examination (1st Stage) for recruitment to the posts of CBT (First-stage) Pay-Level-1 (Group-D).”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 AM on August 09, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.