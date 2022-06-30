RRC RRB Group D Exam 2022 Latest News: The Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh has released the examination dates for the RRC Group D posts. According to the official notice, RRC Group D Exam will tentatively be held from August 17, 2022, and onwards in multiple phases subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can download the RRB Group D exam schedule from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How to Download at tstet.cgg.gov.in

"In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on a voluntary basis, for establishing the identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination," RRB in an official notice said.

RRC RRB Group D Exam 2022: How to Download Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-RRC 01/2019 (Pay-Level 1) Information regarding the schedule of computer-based examination and Aadhaar-card based biometric authentication,”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Download RRB RRC Group D Exam 2022 Notice and take a print of it for future reference.

The RRC RRB Group D 2022 Admit card is expected to release soon. "Accordingly, Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during the course of Computer Based Test." Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.