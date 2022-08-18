RRB Group D Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board on Thursday activated Phase 2 exam city link for RRB Group D Exam. The candidates who are preparing for the Phase 2 examination for Group D posts can check their exam city on the official site of regional RRBs.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City Slip to Release Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in; Here's How to Check

The exam will be held at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). Also Read - RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Re-Exam Schedule Out on rrbajmer.gov.in; Exam City Slip to Release on Aug 19

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022. The candidates must note that the RRB Group D Exam is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam City Slip to Release on Aug 18

RRB Group D Exam: How to check exam city link

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the exam city: