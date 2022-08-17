RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the exam city slip for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams tomorrow, August 18, 2022. Registered candidates can download their RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city (once released) by logging into the RRB’s official site — rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the earlier notification, the Group D phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 26 till September 08, 2022, in various cities all over India.Also Read - EPFO Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts at labour.gov.in| Details Inside

"The link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on August 18, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs," RRB in an official notification said. Five easy steps have been given below to download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2022.

Here’s How to Download RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the “RRB Group D Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2022,” link. Enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022 will appear on the screen. Download RRB Group D Phase 2 Intimation Slip 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will RRB Release Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

According to the earlier notification, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams on August 22, 2022. The exams will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

RRC Group D Recruitment 2022 – Key Highlights

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates : August 26 to September 08, 2022

: August 26 to September 08, 2022 Link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates: August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on August 22, 2022

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.