RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 2 Computer Based Test(CBT) on its website. According to the official notification, the RRC Group D Phase 2 exam will be held between August 26 to September 08, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible candidates can download the timetable by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Phase 2 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). The exam schedule of the remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates

The RRC Group D Phase 2 exam will be held between August 26 to September 08, 2022.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City, Date and Time

The link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on August 18, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test(CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates. For more details, check the schedule given below.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Admit Card 2022