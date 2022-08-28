RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D Phase 3 Computer Based Test(CBT) exam from September 08 to September 19, 2022. As per the official notification, the exam city and date link will be activated on August 30. Once issued, candidates can download it by visiting the official website of the Board rrbcdg.gov.in. “The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on theofficial websites of all RRBs,” RRB in an official notification said.Also Read - CBSE Direct Schools To Timely Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link.” Enter the login credentials if required. Your RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date will appear on the screen.

When Will RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Admit Card 2022 Be Released?

According to the detailed notification, the downloading of e-call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Centres: Check Details Here

Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

Documents You Need to Carry to Examination Hall

As you all are aware that Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Therefore, candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card along with the e-call letters. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.