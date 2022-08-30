RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB Group D Phase 3 Computer Based Test(CBT) exam from September 08, 2022. According to the official notification, the exam city and date link will be activated today, August 30, 2022. Registered candidates can download the RRB Exam City Slip by logging into the Board’s website — rrbcdg.gov.in. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

"The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs," reads the official notification.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Admit Card 2022

The downloading of e-call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

5-Easy Steps to Download RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link.” Enter the login credentials if required. Your RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022– Highlights

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.