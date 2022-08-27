RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 3 Computer Based Test(CBT) on its website. According to the official notification, the RRC Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 08 to September 19, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible candidates can download the timetable by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat
Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).
RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Dates
- The Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 08 to September 19, 2022.
RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City, Date and Time
- The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs.
RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Admit Card 2022

- Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall.
- Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.