RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 3 Computer Based Test(CBT) on its website. According to the official notification, the RRC Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 08 to September 19, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible candidates can download the timetable by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Dates

The Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 08 to September 19, 2022.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City, Date and Time

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Admit Card 2022