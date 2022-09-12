RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip Download Link: The Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh has released the exam city intimation slip for the RRB Group D Phase 4 Computer Based Test examination, today, September 12, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city slip by visiting the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. The Board will conduct the RRB Phase 4 exam between September 19 to October 07, 2022. The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Supplementary Declared at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

How to Check RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : Computer-Based-test (CBT) 4th Phase CBT 4th Phase : Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test.”

Enter the required login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth.

Now click on the login option.

Your RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip

Phase 4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). Exam schedule of the remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Schedule Here

Exam City slip September 12, 2022 by 11:00 AM Travel authority for SC, ST candidates September 12, 2022 by 6:00 PM RRB Group D Admit Card Likely by September 15, 2022. RRB Group D Exam date September 19 to October 7, 2022.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.