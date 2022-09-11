RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam 2022 Latest News: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D Phase 4 Computer Based Test (CBT) between September 19 to October 07, 2022. As per the official notification, the link for viewing the exam city and date will be activated tomorrow, September 12, 2022. Eligible candidates are advised to download the RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in. Check Steps to Download Scorecard

"The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 on theofficial websites of all RRBs," reads the official notification.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: All You Need to Know

Exam City slip September 12, 2022 by 11:00 AM Travel authority for SC, ST candidates September 12, 2022 by 6:00 PM RRB Group D Admit Card Likely by September 15, 2022. RRB Group D Exam date September 19 to October 7, 2022.

How to Check the RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city and date link?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city and date link,” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials if required. Your RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city and date will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will RRB Release Group D Phase 4 Exam Admit Card 2022?

The downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. Phase 4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). The exam schedule of the remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

Documents You Need to Take in Exam Hall

Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card along with the admit card. For more details, check the official website of the Railway Board.